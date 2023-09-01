Everyday Kentucky
Bourbon startup company moving to Lexington in 2024

Bespoken Spirits Inc. is based in San Francisco and uses a new bourbon aging process.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new bourbon start-up is coming to Lexington’s Greyline Station.

It’s called “Tailored Wood Finishing” and accelerates the process.

The company will be moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Kentucky and is expected to create 17 high-paying jobs over the next ten years.

Mayor Linda Gorton says this shows the city’s ability to grow economic development.

“We believe that here in Central Kentucky, we really have the ability and possibility of being the Ag-Tech capital, and one by one, we are going to bring these businesses in.” Mayor Gorton said.

The move is set to happen next year.

