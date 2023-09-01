Car strikes two homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still investigating after a vehicle crashed into two homes near University of Kentucky’s campus early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Pral Street in an area known for housing UK students.

The driver fled before police could arrive to the scene.

There was minimal structural damage to the homes after the crash and crews determined the houses were structurally sound.

WKYT’s photographer Ray Brown says a post from each house was hit and knocked loose.

Police were not able to tell us yet if anyone had been injured.

