Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Car strikes two homes in Lexington

The collisions happened on Pral Street.
The collisions happened on Pral Street.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still investigating after a vehicle crashed into two homes near University of Kentucky’s campus early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Pral Street in an area known for housing UK students.

The driver fled before police could arrive to the scene.

There was minimal structural damage to the homes after the crash and crews determined the houses were structurally sound.

WKYT’s photographer Ray Brown says a post from each house was hit and knocked loose.

Police were not able to tell us yet if anyone had been injured.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
Man accused of firing stolen gun in Kentucky pub
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 injured; all lanes of Bluegrass Parkway shut down after crash
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash

Latest News

Community gathers at Versailles Police Department for Overdose Awareness Vigil.
One man’s story of addiction leads to an unlikely friendship, as Woodford County recognizes Overdose Awareness Day
Bespoken PS will be moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Kentucky and is...
Bourbon startup company moving to Lexington in 2024
Between the months of January and July, Sergeant Guy Miller says 278 guns were reported stolen.
Police give warning to gun owners after an increase in gun thefts
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 injured; all lanes of Bluegrass Parkway shut down after crash