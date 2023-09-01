Fire destroys mobile home in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After a structure fire, a mobile home in Rockcastle County is a total loss, Brindle Ridge Fire Department posted on Friday.

Units responded to the fire around 1:38 a.m. on Stephens Road. Mount Vernon Fire Department and Brodhead Fire Department also responded.

The fire was put out using about 7,500 gallons of water, the post says.

No injuries have been reported.

