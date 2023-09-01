FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Warmer Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of Meteorological Fall and our weather continues to look fine. This fine weather continues into Labor Day Weekend, but I am putting that small shower chance into the mix for parts of southern and western Kentucky.

The weather on this first day of Meteorological Fall is awesome with readings this morning in the upper 40s to middle 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted this afternoon with just a slight chance for a stray shower across the south central part of the state.

Temps from Sunday through Tuesday will generally run into the mid and upper 80s with the occasional 90 in some of the traditional hot spots.

The pattern changes for the middle and end of next week as a cold front drops in from the northwest. This brings the threat for showers and storms and cooler temps.

