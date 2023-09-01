Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Good Question: How often can I donate blood?

Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how often they can donate blood and...
Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how often they can donate blood and platelets.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how often they can donate blood and platelets.

There are different timelines depending on what you are donating.

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center tells us you can make a whole blood donation every 56 days.

Platelets you can donate more often. That’s allowed every two weeks up to a maximum of 24 times per year.

And you can donate double red cells through automation every 112 days. That’s where they collect double the amount of red blood cells during one donation while returning your plasma and platelets to you.

You can find all of this information and sign up to donate on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
Man accused of firing stolen gun in Kentucky pub
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash

Latest News

Kayla Lacy advocates for special care that spinal cord injury patients need in rural hospitals...
Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky Kayla Lacy competes for national title
Lake Cumberland at Waitsboro Landing
Boaters urged to uge caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
Boaters urged to use caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
Boaters urged to use caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland