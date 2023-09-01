Good Question: How often can I donate blood?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how often they can donate blood and platelets.

There are different timelines depending on what you are donating.

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center tells us you can make a whole blood donation every 56 days.

Platelets you can donate more often. That’s allowed every two weeks up to a maximum of 24 times per year.

And you can donate double red cells through automation every 112 days. That’s where they collect double the amount of red blood cells during one donation while returning your plasma and platelets to you.

You can find all of this information and sign up to donate on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.