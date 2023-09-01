Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again

(Photo: WKYT file)
(Photo: WKYT file)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Castle, one of the commonwealth’s most recognizable landmarks, is once again under new ownership.

We’re told the castle has been sold to TKC Hospitality Group for $19 million.

The previous owners, Castle Ventures LLC, which is made up of a group of physicians, bought the iconic castle off U.S. 60 in 2017 for $8.7 million. Since then, they say they’ve spent an additional $2 million on renovations and expanding the restaurant and hotel services that are in place now.

When we spoke to them in January 2020 about the castle going back up for sale, the group admitted that they didn’t know much about running a hotel.

In that 2020 interview, the group told us they weren’t necessarily looking to sell the property, but they were looking for a new partner with experience in the hospitality industry.

This is a developing story.

