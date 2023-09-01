The Kentucky Theatre hosting CatVideoFest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Interested in an afternoon or evening out at the...meow-vies?

The Kentucky Theatre is hosting CatVideoFest 2023 over Labor Day weekend.

SHOWTIMES:

SAT, SEP 2 @ 4:40, 6:10, & 7:40

SUN, SEP 3 & MON, SEP 4 @ 1:20

The festival will feature a compilation reel of the best cat videos from hours of submissions, sourced animations, music videos, and from around the internet.

The event raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local animal welfare organizations.

For this year’s event, The Kentucky Theatre says they are partnering with Halfway Home Rescue, Inc. They say a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to support their efforts.

They say the volunteers from Halfway Home will also have some of their favorite felines in The Kentucky Theatre’s lobby for all three Saturday screenings.

Visit kentuckytheatre.org for tickets.

