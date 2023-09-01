Kentucky women’s soccer defeats UT Martin 4-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky women’s soccer (3-0-1, 0-0-0 SEC) found an energized offensive attack, scoring a season-high four goals to knock off UT Martin (2-2-0, 0-0-0 OVC), 4-0, on a brisk Thursday night at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

Jordyn Rhodes scored for the fourth-straight match, while Taya Hjorth, Mia Bookhard and Katelyn Fishnick each scored their first goals at Kentucky in what was an all-around sound effort.

Kentucky jumped on the Skyhawks early as the familiar connection of Grace Phillpotts and Rhodes cashed in on an early corner kick to put UK in front in the fourth minute. Rhodes broke free of the defense and headed the Phillpotts corner into the back of the net to register her fourth goal of the season and the 41st of her collegiate career. Rhodes now sits just three goals behind Kim LaBelle for the most goals scored in program history. For Phillpotts, the helper marked her team-high third of the season.

The Wildcats nearly extended their first half lead on several occasions, but had multiple goals called back for offsides and fouls, keeping the score at 1-0 heading into the intermission.

UK was able to pull away in half number two, scoring three times in a span of just over 22 minutes to put the match out of reach. First it was junior Taya Hjorth who scored the first goal of her college career by capitalizing on a chaotic sequence in front of the Skyhawks’ goal in the 56th minute. A Phillpotts’ free kick from just outside the right side of the box was headed off the crossbar by Kentucky’s Maggy Henschler. The ball popped out and was nudged forward by forward Maya Lacognato, before Hjorth put it away with a left-footed shot from inside the six-yard box.

Mia Bookhard was next to score, picking up her first goal as a Wildcat and the ninth of her college career in the 72nd minute. Bookhard, a transfer from Wofford, was the beneficiary of an outstanding run by Maria Castaldo, which ended with a centering pass through the Skyhawk defense and past the goalkeeper for an easy left-footed finish into an empty goal. The assist was Castaldo’s first of the season and comes in a matchup against her former squad.

Finally, it was Katelyn Fishnick who finished off the night’s scoring, taking a short corner from Bookhard in the 78th minute and rocketing a right-footed blast into the top right corner for her first points of the season.

In goal, Kentucky’s Marz Josephson picked up her second shutout of the year, making one save on the night. UK totaled 24 shots, nine of which were on target, to go along with 11 corners.

Both Jadyn Rupnow and Sam Halligan made their UK debuts in a contest which saw 24 Wildcats receive playing time.

Kentucky will look to continue the momentum when the Cats host Illinois this Sunday at 1 p.m. for the team’s Senior Day match.

