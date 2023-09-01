Lexington nonprofits able to apply for $476,000 in grants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is now offering capital grants for nonprofit organizations to help them improve their services for the second year in a row.

Nonprofits can now apply for these grants through a “Request for Proposals” form online.

Government officials are hoping capital needs will be met through these grants.

Mayor Linda Gorton says, “Nonprofits provide important services in our community. Grants to meet capital needs can help them improve their services.”

These grants give nonprofit agencies opportunities such as functioning vans, updated technology and bigger spaces.

The mayor’s office says awards will be based on factors including how badly the groups need it.

This year’s funding is set at $476,979.76.

Any agencies who received capital funding last year are not able to apply again this year.

The deadline for applications is September 20th at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.