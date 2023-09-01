Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheanshang is facing charges in both Scott and Fayette counties.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop, then going on a rampage into Lexington, where police say he shot someone else.

Prosecutors in Scott County just filed a motion that, if Sheanshang is convicted, could cost him his life.

Friday, he attended the status hearing via video call, just days after Scott County prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances in his case. The notice allows the death penalty to be sought for him if he’s convicted.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton and others who once worked alongside Conley have attended most of Sheangshang’s hearings. He says it’s a way to show their support.

“I was glad that that was their decision. I feel like it was the right decision,” said Hampton. “There will be days where there will be more than less and less than more depending on what’s going on and how busy we are. We’ll continue to be here and follow this process and see it through.”

The hearings have been frequent. Hampton says they haven’t been getting any easier to attend.

“It’s like day one when we go back in that courtroom,” Hampton said, “It’s reliving when this first started, but at least we are progressing through this.”

Sheangshang’s trial date is set for March 2025.

His next appearance to face Fayette County charges is October 20. His next status hearing in Scott County is on October 6.

