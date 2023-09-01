Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court

Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheanshang is facing charges in both Scott and Fayette counties.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop, then going on a rampage into Lexington, where police say he shot someone else.

Prosecutors in Scott County just filed a motion that, if Sheanshang is convicted, could cost him his life.

Friday, he attended the status hearing via video call, just days after Scott County prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances in his case. The notice allows the death penalty to be sought for him if he’s convicted.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton and others who once worked alongside Conley have attended most of Sheangshang’s hearings. He says it’s a way to show their support.

“I was glad that that was their decision. I feel like it was the right decision,” said Hampton. “There will be days where there will be more than less and less than more depending on what’s going on and how busy we are. We’ll continue to be here and follow this process and see it through.”

The hearings have been frequent. Hampton says they haven’t been getting any easier to attend.

“It’s like day one when we go back in that courtroom,” Hampton said, “It’s reliving when this first started, but at least we are progressing through this.”

Sheangshang’s trial date is set for March 2025.

His next appearance to face Fayette County charges is October 20. His next status hearing in Scott County is on October 6.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
James Parsons' charges include wanton endangerment and drug possession.
Man accused of firing stolen gun in Kentucky pub
Steve Crump was a beloved member of the WBTV newsroom for nearly 40 years.
Steve Crump, beloved WBTV reporter for nearly 40 years, dies following cancer battle
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
Newly-obtained 911 dispatch audio sheds more light on what happened during a traffic stop less...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Dispatch audio provides new details about traffic stop prior to deadly crash

Latest News

Lake Cumberland at Waitsboro Landing
Boaters urged to uge caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
Boaters urged to use caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
Boaters urged to use caution after recent accidents on Lake Cumberland
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket