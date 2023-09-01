Everyday Kentucky
New Circle Road cleared after early morning crash

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The outer loop of New Circle has been cleared after an early morning crash.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Liberty Road.

Police say a work van making a left turn from New Circle onto Liberty was hit by a pickup truck.

A passenger of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police charged the driver of the work van with not having a valid operator’s license.

