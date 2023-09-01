Everyday Kentucky
One man’s story of addiction leads to an unlikely friendship, as Woodford County recognizes Overdose Awareness Day

Community gathers at Versailles Police Department for Overdose Awareness Vigil.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a community leaning on one another, as people remember the many loved ones they’ve lost to addiction.

“It’s a support system to get like minded people together. To share each other’s stories, and know that you’re not alone,” said Brittany Campbell of Strengthening Transformations Inc.

After losing a close friend, Campbell started this candlelight vigil to help others who are grieving.

“It’s never going to go away. It’s about getting a grip on it and finding solutions to the problem,” Campbell said.

And it’s actually one man’s story of addiction that lead to the start of a beautiful, yet slightly unconventional, friendship.

“It was 2013,” starts Deputy Teddy Melton with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

“Yep, 2013. Right here in Woodford County. I was speeding through here. Me and my friend,” Andrew Hager continued on.

That was when, Deputy Teddy Melton, who was with the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office at the time, pulled Andrew Hager over. He found a syringe in the car, because as Andrew will tell you, he was in the height of his drug use.

“After I got out. I ran into Teddy a couple times. I said, ‘Hey man. I’m doing good.’”

It meant something to Andrew to thank Deputy Melton. Andrew said if it wasn’t for him, he may never have gotten clean.

“He gave me kind words. He told me you need to get off this. This is no way to live. And I didn’t know his background. His brother was in active addiction, and he grew up in an alcoholic home.”

Talking to Andrew was the first time Melton opened up his own family’s struggles with addiction. That pain and hurt Andrew had, Melton secretly carried, too.

“He always takes credit of me helping him but Andrew’s helped me out so much, too. I never spoke about things. I kept it hidden. Bottled up inside. He asked me where I came from, my story. He said you need to share that with people,” Melton said.

Melton lost his sister Tabitha Melton to an overdose in 2019. Tabitha became addicted to painkillers after multiple battles with breast cancer.

Now Andrew and Teddy both share their stories, together.

“Andrew is one of my bestfriends now. I love this guy.”

“I ate Thanksgiving at his house.”

Those with Woodford County EMS also spoke at the vigil. They said overdose deaths in the county have decreased recently, while emergency room visits have increased. Which they said is a really good sign.

They do have free narcan available and recommend every person carry the live saving medicine with them.

