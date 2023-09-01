Everyday Kentucky
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says

Gary Anderson, 37.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after a police chase in Franklin County.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were conducting a rolling roadblock on I-64 late Thursday morning for a construction crew when 37-year-old Gary Anderson went around the roadblock at high speed.

The citation says several construction workers were nearly hit by Anderson’s vehicle.

Anderson continued down I-64, and deputies went after him. We’re told Anderson nearly hit several vehicles while driving in and out of traffic during the chase.

Authorities were eventually able to disable Anderson’s vehicle. The citation says Anderson smelled of alcohol and marijuana, and there were several open containers in the vehicle with him.

The citation says Anderson refused to show his hands to authorities and tried to reach into his waistband at one point, causing a responding KSP trooper to use a stun gun on him. After a deputy also used a stun on him when he continued to resist, the citation says he eventually allowed himself to be handcuffed.

During the incident, the citation says a dog with Anderson, which he described as a ‘defense dog,’ bit one of the deputies on the leg. The dog was shot by a detective at the scene.

Anderson is facing a long list of charges, including reckless driving, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment.

