Police give warning to gun owners after an increase in gun thefts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of firearms have been reported stolen to Lexington police this year, and the department says the vast majority are being taken from the same target.

Between the months of January and July, Sergeant Guy Miller says 278 guns were reported stolen. Two hundred fifty of those were taken from a vehicle.

Sgt. Miller says the people perpetrating these crimes are doing it for a reason, and that could have serious consequences down the line.

“They might be doing it for the monetary value, so they might get a firearm and then go to another criminal that might not have the best intentions,” said Sgt. Miller.

Sgt. Miller says these weapons are often being stolen simply because offenders are seizing on an opportunity. If a criminal can look into your vehicle and see something that might be of value to them, they’re going to take it.

When a gun does get taken, police are on the lookout, now aided by their Fūsus system.

“If someone does break into your vehicle and steal a piece of property, that detective, he can look and see if there’s any registered cameras there,” said Sgt. Miller.

If there is one, police can make direct contact with a homeowner who may have captured the criminal or possibly even send a patrol officer out to catch someone in the act.

“And that can just speed up that case. That detective doesn’t have to go out there,” Sgt. Miller said.

Sgt. Miller notes that it’s your right to carry it with you, but the department asks that you take it out of your vehicle at the end of the night.

“We just want you to know we have seen 51 firearms stolen this past month alone, and 90% of those are from vehicles,” Sgt. Miller said.

At least, Sgt. Miller says it should be out of sight and in a secure compartment.

If you don’t take the steps the stats suggest you’ll be taking a chance.

