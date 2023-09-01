Everyday Kentucky
Road closed after crash in Anderson County

We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.(Adam Gossom/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking a crash in Anderson County.

We know several agencies are on the scene of a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the WKYT First Alert Traffic Map, the eastbound lanes are shut down for an 11-mile stretch between exit 48 and exit 59.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt.

We know Lawrenceburg Police and Kentucky State Police responded to the crash

We will update this story as we learn more information.

