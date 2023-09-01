School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County elementary school student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school, according to school officials.

Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a gun at the school on August 14.

They say the incident was self-reported to school officials by caregivers of the student on Thursday, and the Stanford Police Department immediately began an investigation.

A Stanford Police Department SRO said that their initial investigation verified that no one at the school knew anything about this until it was reported to school officials on Thursday.

According to officials, Stanford Police concluded their investigation Friday afternoon and filed three separate charges against the student in connection with the incident.

We do not know the identity of the student or what the exact charges are.

The student is also facing disciplinary action from the school and could be expelled.

