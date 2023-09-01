Everyday Kentucky
WKYT Investigates | Police bodycam video provides limited detail into Nicholasville standoff, shooting

Last week a grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Desman LaDuke, 22.
Crime scene surrounds the home of Desman LaDuke after he was shot by police on October 22, 2022.
Crime scene surrounds the home of Desman LaDuke after he was shot by police on October 22, 2022.(WKYT)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Editor’s note: The video and details included here are not graphic, but, due to their content, may still be considered disturbing or distressing to some viewers and readers.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Newly-released body camera video paints a picture of what happened at a Nicholasville standoff last fall that led to a deadly police shooting.

Yet none of the footage now available to the public shows what police saw when Officer Joseph Horton made the decision to pull the trigger, killing Desman LaDuke, 22.

The shooting happened October 22, 2022, several hours into a standoff at a home on Green Street in Nicholasville.

WKYT Investigates obtained the video, 911 calls, radio traffic and incident reports through open records requests.

The video comes from the body-worn cameras of multiple different officers at the scene throughout the day - some responding earlier, others responding after the shooting to help keep people away from the crime scene.

Only one of the clips contains the moment the shot was fired. For nearly the entire three hours the camera is running, however, its view is obstructed, having been placed in an officer’s pocket when he put on a tactical vest shortly after he arrived.

Police have maintained that LaDuke was brandishing firearms and pointing guns at officers at the time. LaDuke’s family members have challenged that assertion, holding several rallies calling for “Justice for Desman” and for reform in how officers respond to wellness checks.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict police for the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

