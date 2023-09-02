Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Temps are climbing for Wildcat Kickoff Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Wildcat Kickoff Day - and we have a beautiful day in store for us here in the Bluegrass. As soon as the sun comes up, temps are climbing, letting us reach the 80 degree mark by 10am already. Mostly sunny skies for the area, but a few clouds will trickle in. Make sure you stay hydrated as we add in some heat!

Temps through the rest of the weekend are going to sizzle as we look at some late summer warmth settling across the state. Temps could creep towards the 90s in time for Labor Day. Our next shift in weather will head our way in the middle of next week as a storm system will bring about a cold front.

Have a great day!

