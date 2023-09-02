Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Hot and sunny weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A warm start to the evening with temperatures in the 80s. A nice but warm night as skies stay clear. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will continue to hang out to our south and east, pumping in that warm air we are starting to see. Lots of sunshine again for Sunday with just a few clouds. It will be a hot one with some humidity as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Another warm but clear evening Sunday as temperatures fall back down into the low to mid 60s Sunday overnight.

Labor Day will be similar to what we have seen today and what we will see on Sunday. Clouds will increase somewhat throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Another hot one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s once more. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hot temperatures continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy these two days with a few showers and storms on Wednesday with an approaching cold front. Areas farther west will have the best chance to see some showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us to close out next week as a cold front passes. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s Thursday and down more into the upper 70s to low 80s heading into next weekend.

