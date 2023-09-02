Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Hot and sunny weather continues

Highs will be back up into the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.
Highs will be back up into the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A warm start to the evening with temperatures in the 80s. A nice but warm night as skies stay clear. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will continue to hang out to our south and east, pumping in that warm air we are starting to see. Lots of sunshine again for Sunday with just a few clouds. It will be a hot one with some humidity as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Another warm but clear evening Sunday as temperatures fall back down into the low to mid 60s Sunday overnight.

Labor Day will be similar to what we have seen today and what we will see on Sunday. Clouds will increase somewhat throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Another hot one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s once more. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hot temperatures continue for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy these two days with a few showers and storms on Wednesday with an approaching cold front. Areas farther west will have the best chance to see some showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us to close out next week as a cold front passes. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s Thursday and down more into the upper 70s to low 80s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Anderson, 37.
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a...
School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
(Photo: WKYT file)
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Temps are climbing for Wildcat Kickoff Day
FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks a warm weekend
FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks a warm weekend
Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday, Sept. 1st
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday, Sept. 1st
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Warmer Temps