EKU falls at Cincinnati in opener

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WKYT) - The EKU Colonels (0-1) fell on the road 66-13 at Cincinnati (1-0) to open the 2023 season.

The Bearcats scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, but Eastern was able to find the end zone in the second quarter as fifth year quarterback Parker McKinney found redshirt junior tight end Hunter Brown for a 17-yard touchdown to get on the board, capping off a four-play, 74-yard drive. Still, Cincinnati had a 42-7 lead at the half.

EKU’s other points came courtesy of redshirt junior kicker, Patrick Nations. He went 2/2 on field goals, his longest was 43-yards, and hit his point after attempt.

McKinney finished 13-24 passing for 177 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He lost 15 yards on 5 rushing attempts.

Former Florida quarterback, Emory Jones, a senior in his UC debut went 19-23 for 345 yards and five touchdowns.

The win marks the first of the Scott Satterfield era in Cincinnati, the former UofL head coach.

Up next, EKU heads to Lexington to face the Wildcats in week two. They’re set for a 3:00 P.M. kickoff.

