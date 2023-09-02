Georgetown College throttles Kentucky Christian in opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Tigers (1-0) walloped Kentucky Christian (0-1) 76-0 Saturday in Toyota Stadium to open their season.

The Tigers scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, and two in the other three quarters, holding the Knights to just two first downs.

GTown starting quarterback went Gehrig Slunaker 5/5 passing for 110 yards. They ended up playing four quarterbacks, totaling 54 offensive plays for 438 yards.

Up next, the Tigers host Pikeville for a 1:30 P.M. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.