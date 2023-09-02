Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown College throttles Kentucky Christian in opener

The Georgetown Tigers (1-0) walloped Kentucky Christian (0-1) 76-0 Saturday in Toyota Stadium to open their season.
Georgetown's opener against Kentucky Christian. Tigers won 76-0
Georgetown's opener against Kentucky Christian. Tigers won 76-0(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Tigers (1-0) walloped Kentucky Christian (0-1) 76-0 Saturday in Toyota Stadium to open their season.

The Tigers scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, and two in the other three quarters, holding the Knights to just two first downs.

GTown starting quarterback went Gehrig Slunaker 5/5 passing for 110 yards. They ended up playing four quarterbacks, totaling 54 offensive plays for 438 yards.

Up next, the Tigers host Pikeville for a 1:30 P.M. kickoff.

