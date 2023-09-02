Everyday Kentucky
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young men who’ll take the field Saturday, this clash at Kroger Field is a homecoming, a reunion and a rivalry all in one.

Some have already made a name for themselves, and others will compete in their first college game ever. But all six are Frederick Douglass Broncos at heart.

Four stayed home to play for the cats while two others will represent the cardinal red of Ball State.

Caught in the middle is Douglass Head Coach Nathan McPeek. He’s seen all of these guys light up on Friday nights, and they’ve been to Kroger Field before, too, but this time is different. McPeek said, “No comment,” when asked where his loyalties lie.

Parents like RJ Johnson and Donte Key know those dreams came to fruition through years of hard work.

“For me, as a parent, I’ll be in the stands, and I’ll savor every moment, and I’ll be happy to see those young men’s dreams come true,” said RJ Johnson, father of Ball State Linebacker Caden Johnson.

When game time comes around, the house will divide.

“I’m definitely going to talk to them before the pregame. But once the pregame’s over, there’s no more talking,” said UK Wide Receiver Dane Key.

Before they know it, the clock will tick to zero and another season opener will have come and gone. But Coach McPeek knows it will live long in his players’ memories.

“You won’t notice it now, but in 10, 15, 20 years, they will look back on all the experiences they had, and I know they will for this weekend as well,” said McPeek

Johnson says the success of these young men is allowing the Douglass family to stick together through the years. He says the parents will all get together for a tailgate tomorrow before the game. Then, win or lose, they’ll all go back out after and tailgate some more.

