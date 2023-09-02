Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Teacher charged with rape

Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one count of sexual abuse, according to the Boyd County Sheriff's Department.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teacher in Boyd County faces charges of alleged rape and sexual abuse of a student, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one count of sexual abuse.

Deputies conducted a joint investigation with the Boyd County School System in reference to alleged sexual misconduct between a student and Spears.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Spears’ home and seized multiple cell phones, computers, and a thumb drive.

Deputies said Spears has been employed with the school system for approximately 20 years and works at the Boyd County High School.

Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett released a statement to WSAZ:

“Boyd County Public Schools are in communication with the sheriff’s office and cooperating with the investigation by the sheriff’s office.”

Spears is in jail at the Boyd County Detention Center.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with information to call and ask to speak with Det. Beam or Det. Kirk 606-739-5135.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Anderson, 37.
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a...
School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
(Photo: WKYT file)
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again

Latest News

Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
WATCH | Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
One person hurt in crash.
One hurt in downtown Lexington crash
The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young...
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday