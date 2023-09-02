Teacher charged with rape

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teacher in Boyd County faces charges of alleged rape and sexual abuse of a student, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one count of sexual abuse.

Deputies conducted a joint investigation with the Boyd County School System in reference to alleged sexual misconduct between a student and Spears.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Spears’ home and seized multiple cell phones, computers, and a thumb drive.

Deputies said Spears has been employed with the school system for approximately 20 years and works at the Boyd County High School.

Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett released a statement to WSAZ:

“Boyd County Public Schools are in communication with the sheriff’s office and cooperating with the investigation by the sheriff’s office.”

Spears is in jail at the Boyd County Detention Center.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with information to call and ask to speak with Det. Beam or Det. Kirk 606-739-5135.

