Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Arm Drop Revival 2023 kicked off Friday, celebrating two days of racing and bonding in honor of the man who once filled the Combs Airport area with cars.

The Kent Rose Foundation brought car enthusiasts to the area for drag racing, car showing, big wheel riding, and more, with all proceeds going to the foundation in memory of the Arm Drop Man, Kent Rose.

When Rose died in 2016, he was planning a drag racing event from his hospital bed, hoping to benefit charities in the area. Though he didn’t make it to see the show he worked on fill the airport space, seven years later it became a reality.

“And, although most of us around him was focused on helping him survive cancer, he had one specific goal,” said his widow, Gina Rose.

Thousands of racers and families poured in to take part in the event Friday and Saturday, supporting Rose’s legacy.

“I wanted this for Kent because Kent wanted it for the community,” said Gina. “This was literally his dying wish.”

The event included music, vendors, food, and more. Gina said it was incredible to see the support coming from the entire community.

To heighten the special event, awards were created in Kent’s likeness, paying homage to the sought after Wally awards.

She said, though everyone kept saying how proud he would be of her for the event, he was the one who planned the whole thing- down to the music- and she was blessed to help it come to life.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a...
School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened
Gary Anderson, 37.
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
(Photo: WKYT file)
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
WATCH | Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives