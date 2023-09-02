Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

The University of Kentucky football team (1-0) topped Ball State (0-1) in their season opener 44-14 at Kroger Field Saturday.
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team (1-0) topped Ball State (0-1) in their season opener 44-14 at Kroger Field Saturday.

The Wildcats had to settle for a field goal their first trip into the end zone, Georgia Southern transfer Alex Raynor nailed one from 41 yards for UK to go up 3-0 just minutes into the game. The Cardinals would have an answer- quarterback Layne Hatcher rushed in on a two-yard touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 73 yard drive to take a 7-3 lead after the first quarter.

Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis would score in his debut in blue and white in the second quarter on a two-yard rush, finishing an 11-play, 70-yard drive for UK to retake the lead. With 6:58 until the half, the Wildcat defense would become offense as senior defensive back Jalen Geiger scoops and scores on a Ball State fumble forced by sophomore DB Alex Afari to put the Cats up 10. Raynor would kick a pair of 46-yard field goals to end the half and the Cats would go into the locker room with a 23-7 lead.

In the third quarter, also in his debut as a Wildcat, NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary threw his first touchdown at Kroger Field, a 5-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Dane Key to give UK a 30-7 lead. Key had 96 yards on 8 targets for one TD. Cards did not go away, they scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass of their own to make it 14-30. Sophomore WR Barion Brown would cap off the third quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return, making it 37-14.

In the fourth quarter, Davis rushed 30-yards for another touchdown with just six seconds on the clock, to make the score 44-14. He finished with 112 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns.

Leary went 18-31 for 241 yards and one touchdown. Junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace led Kentucky on defense with 12 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Up next: UK hosts EKU Saturday for a 3:00 P.M. kickoff.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Anderson, 37.
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a...
School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened
(Photo: WKYT file)
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young...
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday
We spoke to a co-owner of Charlie Brown's who says this dispute among two media giants is...
Some UK fans left scrambling as ESPN channels on Spectrum go dark
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday
WATCH | Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday
High School Gametime Pt.1
WATCH | High School Gametime Pt.1