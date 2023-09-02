Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky football team (1-0) topped Ball State (0-1) in their season opener 44-14 at Kroger Field Saturday.

The Wildcats had to settle for a field goal their first trip into the end zone, Georgia Southern transfer Alex Raynor nailed one from 41 yards for UK to go up 3-0 just minutes into the game. The Cardinals would have an answer- quarterback Layne Hatcher rushed in on a two-yard touchdown, capping off a 13-play, 73 yard drive to take a 7-3 lead after the first quarter.

Vanderbilt transfer running back Ray Davis would score in his debut in blue and white in the second quarter on a two-yard rush, finishing an 11-play, 70-yard drive for UK to retake the lead. With 6:58 until the half, the Wildcat defense would become offense as senior defensive back Jalen Geiger scoops and scores on a Ball State fumble forced by sophomore DB Alex Afari to put the Cats up 10. Raynor would kick a pair of 46-yard field goals to end the half and the Cats would go into the locker room with a 23-7 lead.

In the third quarter, also in his debut as a Wildcat, NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary threw his first touchdown at Kroger Field, a 5-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Dane Key to give UK a 30-7 lead. Key had 96 yards on 8 targets for one TD. Cards did not go away, they scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass of their own to make it 14-30. Sophomore WR Barion Brown would cap off the third quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return, making it 37-14.

In the fourth quarter, Davis rushed 30-yards for another touchdown with just six seconds on the clock, to make the score 44-14. He finished with 112 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns.

Leary went 18-31 for 241 yards and one touchdown. Junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace led Kentucky on defense with 12 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Up next: UK hosts EKU Saturday for a 3:00 P.M. kickoff.

