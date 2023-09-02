Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case

Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail(Adair County Regional Jail)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing charges for her role in the theft of a trailer from a construction site.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a construction site on Parkers Mill Way in Somerset on August 30th. The victim told police more than $10,000 work of items were believed to be inside the trailer.

Not long after the trailer theft, two people came back to the site to try to steal a vehicle from the same site. The victims confronted the subjects and one of them, a woman later identified as Ashley Sowder, 36, took off on foot.

During the investigation, deputies found Sowder through surveillance video of the incident. The car she ended up leaving the scene after running off matched the car used during the theft.

The next day, August 31st, police received a tip about where the stolen property might be in neighboring Adair County.

Deputies contacted Kentucky State Police for their help. Troopers responded to a home on White Oak Church Road in Columbia. Once on scene, they found the trailer with all the stolen items inside and Sowder, who was arrested.

She is charged with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, resisting arrest and on two outstanding warrants. Sowder was taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.

Police say additional charges are possible in the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Schools says they learned on Thursday that a Highland Elementary student had a...
School officials say they learned student brought gun to school weeks after it happened
Gary Anderson, 37.
Police chase suspect’s ‘defense dog’ shot after biting Ky. deputy, citation says
We are tracking a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Anderson County.
3 people hurt in Bluegrass Parkway crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
(Photo: WKYT file)
Kentucky Castle under new ownership again

Latest News

The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
WATCH | Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives
Lexington 5K raises money to support midwives