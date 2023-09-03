Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Toasty Temps climb into Labor Day

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Warming Temperatures
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another day of our summer sizzle for Sunday, with some parts of the state reaching the 90 degree mark. Lots of sunshine across the state will let our temps feel toasty, so make sure to put on some extra sunscreen and hydrate yourself as you enjoy the summer sunshine. Labor Day will be similar to today’s conditions as well, with calm weather and temps close to the 90s.

Tuesday is when we will start to see a shift in our weather pattern. Some clouds will start to building and parts will notice a building in humidity as well. This could lead to scattered showers and eventually some more blanketed rain for the state. Wednesday we will see a frontal passage over the state and lead us too cooler temps as we look towards next weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great Sunday!

