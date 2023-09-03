Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Keeping the sizzle into Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday weekend continues to stay very warm. This evening will be another very warm one with clear skies and temperatures starting out in the 80s. A clear sky continues into the overnight as it turns mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Lots of sunshine to start the day Labor Day, but we will be adding some clouds by the afternoon, turning partly cloudy. Another hot and slightly humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy throughout the evening into the overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday starts out with plenty of clouds with peeks of sunshine. Areas west of I-75 could get in on a few showers and storms as a cold front slowly approaches. Highs may stay in the mid to upper 80s generally west and in the upper 80s pushing 90 for areas east of I-75 where there will be less cloud cover and chances for a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday, we will see a more widespread shot for showers and storms. Still only looking at a few showers and storms on Wednesday, and quite humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will bring more scattered activity as the cold front crosses and humidity begins to drop. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will feel much more comfortable with a few showers and storms still possible, as highs will be in the low to mid 80s. As it looks right now, next weekend looks really nice with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and lots of sunshine!

