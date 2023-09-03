Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Keeping the sizzle into Labor Day

Highs will be back into the upper 80s to low 90s for Labor Day.
Highs will be back into the upper 80s to low 90s for Labor Day.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday weekend continues to stay very warm. This evening will be another very warm one with clear skies and temperatures starting out in the 80s. A clear sky continues into the overnight as it turns mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Lots of sunshine to start the day Labor Day, but we will be adding some clouds by the afternoon, turning partly cloudy. Another hot and slightly humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly cloudy throughout the evening into the overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday starts out with plenty of clouds with peeks of sunshine. Areas west of I-75 could get in on a few showers and storms as a cold front slowly approaches. Highs may stay in the mid to upper 80s generally west and in the upper 80s pushing 90 for areas east of I-75 where there will be less cloud cover and chances for a storm. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday, we will see a more widespread shot for showers and storms. Still only looking at a few showers and storms on Wednesday, and quite humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will bring more scattered activity as the cold front crosses and humidity begins to drop. Highs on Thursday in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will feel much more comfortable with a few showers and storms still possible, as highs will be in the low to mid 80s. As it looks right now, next weekend looks really nice with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and lots of sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case
The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young...
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday

Latest News

7 day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Toasty Temps climb into Labor Day
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Warming Temperatures
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks Warming Temperatures
A warm start to the evening with temperatures in the 80s. A nice but warm night as skies stay...
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Hot and sunny weather continues
Highs will be back up into the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Hot and sunny weather continues