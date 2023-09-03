Everyday Kentucky
Eagles host double-header in LCA Bowl

Unlike weeks one and two of high school football, this Saturday in the KHSAA featured just four games- two of which were in the LCA Bowl at White, Greer & Maggard Stadium.
LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley
LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough and Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The first game pitted the Bowling Green Purples (1-2) against the Bryan Station Defenders (1-2). Station picked up a 38-35 win, thanks in part to 100-yard rushing games from Kalen Washington (12/138, 2 TD) and Trenton Cutwright (12/119 rushing, 1 TD, 10-21-1 for 116 yards and 1 TD passing).

The nightcap featured the home team, Lexington Christian (2-1) and Pikeville (2-1). The Eagles would win it 31 to 13. Brady Hensley blazed the way for LCA with 191 rushing yards on 24 carries for four touchdowns, and another 22 receiving yards on 3 receptions.

