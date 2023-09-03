Honey Festival takes place in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Honey Festival kicked off in Breathitt County over the weekend.

Throughout the festival, there was a parade, a dog show, quilt show, arts and crafts, food, live music and activities for the kids.

Patricia Abner, who has been setting up Silver Treasure Designs at the Honey Festival since 2002, said she loves having people from out of state come and enjoy her shirts.

“Like people from other states they love going back with one of my Kentucky shirts and I had a lady from Ohio who stopped by today and bought two because she wanted to take her friend back a shirt and they love to have something from Kentucky,” said Abner.

Abner also added it is really good to be back out at the festival after three years.

“I’ve not been here in three years because the first year was COVID, and the second year I was still afraid on the account of COVID, and then last year was the July 2022 floods which kept us from having it, so I think a lot of people are excited to get back out,” said Abner.

Cary York, who owns Courtland Hall Antiques with her husband Darryl in Lexington, said they have been coming to the Honey Festival on and off for thirty years.

“We have quite a few returning customers and fortunately we have some new customers as well and it is just really fun to interact with people from all over,” added York.

“With my crafts, I love sharing that small piece of history with a customer who buys my products,” said York.

“I cut up old quilts which is simple to some folks and quilts that are not going to be used for other things and make things from them,” she added.

York also explained Saturday was the big day with the parade and that is when they saw the most foot traffic into their booth.

“Saturday with a lot of people in town we typically see more business on Saturday than any other day no matter the festival,” said York.

Organizers of the Honey Festival are pleased to see numbers back to pre-COVID years and can not wait to return next year.

