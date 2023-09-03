Kentucky Newsmakers 9/3: Candidates for Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams; Democrat Buddy Wheatley

Everyday Kentucky
Candidates for Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams; Democrat Buddy Wheatley
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Kentucky’s Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams and Democrat Buddy Wheatley.

We continue our look at Campaign 2023 as we interview the candidates for Kentucky Secretary of State.

