Kentucky Newsmakers 9/3: Candidates for Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams; Democrat Buddy Wheatley
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Kentucky’s Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams and Democrat Buddy Wheatley.
We continue our look at Campaign 2023 as we interview the candidates for Kentucky Secretary of State.
