KSP identifies victim in Mountain Parkway motorcycle crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the Mountain Parkway.

They say Randy Howell of Pikeville was traveling on a motorcycle west on KY 9009 on Sunday when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn.

Howell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County Coroner.

They also say Charles Roberts of Pikeville was driving a motorcycle west on KY 9009, lost control of his motorcycle, and overturned while attempting to avoid the collision.

Roberts was taken to UK hospital to be treated for his injuries. We do not know his condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.