Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects following a theft.

Officials said two people were caught on camera breaking into a car on Talon Trail in Golden Eagle Subdivision near London.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

Latest News

Wayne County Rescue
Mother, child rescued after falling from dam
Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is...
September marks National Preparedness Month
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
WATCH | Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home
New developments help protect the most vulnerable from RSV
WATCH | New developments help protect the most vulnerable from RSV