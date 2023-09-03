Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect

Theft suspect in Monticello
Theft suspect in Monticello(Monticello PD)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect following a theft in Wayne County.

The suspect was caught on camera trying to drill the locks on a money box at Tradeway Car Wash and a drink machine outside of Save-A-Lot.

If you have any information, you can report it anonymously at the Monticello Crime Tip Line at 606-688-7676.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

Latest News

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Wayne County Rescue
Mother, child rescued after falling from dam
First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is...
September marks National Preparedness Month
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)