Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Mother, child rescued after falling from dam

Wayne County Rescue
Wayne County Rescue(Monticello Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mother and child were rescued Sunday after reportedly falling more than ten feet from a dam on Beaver Creek.

Officials received the call shortly after 11 a.m.

First responders said the dam is located near Pump Station Bridge.

Officials reportedly used a trail behind Kennett’s Antiques to find the mother and child.

Police confirmed the pair did not have serious injuries, but both were taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Wildcats top Ball State in season opener

Latest News

A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is...
September marks National Preparedness Month
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)
Top Stories :WKYT News at 6:00 PM (9/3/2023)