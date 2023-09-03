Everyday Kentucky
One dead after car crash in Corbin

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A 21 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash on 5th street in Whitley County.

The Corbin Police department responded to a call on September 3rd at 6:40 a.m regarding a car crash.

Police officers said 25 year old, James Barnes, had a strong smell of alcohol.

His passenger, Zachary Mathis was pronounced dead by Whitley County Coroner, Andy Croley.

Barnes has been taken to the University of Kentucky for treatment.

An investigation is currently taking place.

