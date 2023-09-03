Everyday Kentucky
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway

KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.(MGN stock image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash on the Mountain Parkway.

Kentucky State Police say it happened near Mile Marker 33 in Powell County, just outside of Slade around 1 p.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

Their identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

