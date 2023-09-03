One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash on the Mountain Parkway.
Kentucky State Police say it happened near Mile Marker 33 in Powell County, just outside of Slade around 1 p.m.
A motorcyclist was killed in the single-vehicle crash.
Their identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
