One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash on the Mountain Parkway.

Kentucky State Police say it happened near Mile Marker 33 in Powell County, just outside of Slade around 1 p.m.

A motorcyclist was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

Their identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

