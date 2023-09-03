Everyday Kentucky
One man seriously hurt in crash

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian late Saturday night.
Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian late Saturday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a late night crash.

Lexington Police say around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a injury collision.

It happened on Mt. Tabor and Richmond Roads.

Police say one man was hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges are expected to filed.

Richmond road was shutdown while a crash reconstruction unit was on scene.

Police say it re-opened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

