One man seriously hurt in crash
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a late night crash.
Lexington Police say around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a injury collision.
It happened on Mt. Tabor and Richmond Roads.
Police say one man was hit by a car.
The man was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries.
Police say no charges are expected to filed.
Richmond road was shutdown while a crash reconstruction unit was on scene.
Police say it re-opened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.