One man seriously hurt in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are investigating a late night crash.

Lexington Police say around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a injury collision.

It happened on Mt. Tabor and Richmond Roads.

Police say one man was hit by a car.

The man was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges are expected to filed.

Richmond road was shutdown while a crash reconstruction unit was on scene.

Police say it re-opened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

