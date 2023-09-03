Police investigating second pedestrian-involved crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one person is hurt in a separate crash in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Richmond Road and New Circle Road intersection.

They say a vehicle hit a man, and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that intersection was closed for about an hour.

It has since reopened.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

We will update you as soon as we learn more information.

