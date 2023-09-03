Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Serious crash shuts down parts of Man O’ War Boulevard

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.
At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inner loop of Man O’ War Boulevard was shut-down Sunday afternoon for a serious crash.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Man O’ War Boulevard and Pimlico Parkway.

At least two vehicles were involved. One car could be seen on its side.

It’s unclear if any injuries were reported but traffic was heavily impacted in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case
The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young...
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday

Latest News

KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
Ken Jones
Former Powell County coach dies at 79
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/3: Candidates for Secretary of State: Republican Michael Adams; Democrat Buddy Wheatley
Dr. Foxx is one of many health officials warning people across the country about the potential...
Lexington doctor speaks on potential COVID impact during holiday weekend