Serious crash shuts down parts of Man O’ War Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inner loop of Man O’ War Boulevard was shut-down Sunday afternoon for a serious crash.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Man O’ War Boulevard and Pimlico Parkway.

At least two vehicles were involved. One car could be seen on its side.

It’s unclear if any injuries were reported but traffic was heavily impacted in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

