Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

‘This was the beginning of our story’: Couple holds wedding ceremony in college classroom

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
By KUSA staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – Most schools across the country are closed for Labor Day weekend, but one classroom in Denver was in session Saturday for a special wedding ceremony between two alumni.

Trevor and Lexxa Bazley tied the knot in Room 300 of the Daniels College of Business on the University of Denver campus.

The classroom is where the two met for the first time.

“The fact that we met in accounting class, and actually Trevor’s parents met in accounting class as well kind of coincidentally, it’s the most beautiful coincidence I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lexxa Bazley said.

Officiating the wedding was a group effort. Four of the couple’s close friends took turns reading throughout the ceremony.

The bride and groom said they wanted their ceremony at the university because it’s where their love story started.

“This was the beginning of our story,” Trevor Bazley said. “This is where we met. We were strangers before stepping foot in this classroom.”

The special wedding spot has more meaning to the groom than just love at first sight. The business school is also where Trevor Bazley’s father taught for over 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
Michael D. Spears,45, was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape, third degree and one...
Teacher charged with rape
One person hurt in crash.
One hurt in downtown Lexington crash
The stage is set for the Cats to kick off their season against Ball State, but for six young...
Six former Douglass players playing at Kroger Field Saturday

Latest News

A couple got married in one of the classrooms at the University of Denver campus. (SOURCE: KUSA)
Couple gets married in college classroom
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
FILE - A Minnesota prison has been placed on emergency lockdown.
Minnesota prison on emergency lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says