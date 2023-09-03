Everyday Kentucky
UK Women’s Soccer remains unbeaten with Senior Day win

Kentucky Women’s Soccer (4-0-1) knocked off Illinois (3-1-1) on a Sunday Senior Day at the Bell Soccer Complex.
(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Women’s Soccer (4-0-1) knocked off Illinois (3-1-1) on a Sunday Senior Day at the Bell Soccer Complex.

The match’s only goal came in the 27th minute of action when freshman Tanner Strickland found senior Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir on the left wing. Úlfarsdóttir gave the assist to Jordyn Rhodes, who was able to find the back of the net.

Rhodes, a fifth-year forward scored for the fifth consecutive game, extending her career long goal streak and putting the graduate-student at 42 goals all-time, just two shy of Kim LaBelle’s program record.

Fifth-year goal keeper Marz Josephson collected her second-straight shutout.

The Wildcats close their four-match homestand this Thursday when they host Belmont at 7:30 p.m. on SECN+.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

