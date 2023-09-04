Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police say Proctor was hit by a car at around 9:50 PM on Saturday in the area of Mt....
Man killed in Lexington crash
KSP is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Powell County.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Mountain Parkway
A fatality crash was reported in Bourbon County on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Bourbon County accident
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Wildcats top Ball State in season opener
According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her...
Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
LIVE: Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit