Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Summer-like Sizzle for Labor Day

WKYT 7day
WKYT 7day(WKYT)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Labor Day holiday is going to be a warm one! Mostly clear skies, with a slight building in cloud cover as we go about our holiday. Temps for most of the area will be in the upper 80s, low 90s - giving us that summer sizzle feel.

Tuesday will start a shift in our weather pattern - we are tracking mostly calm conditions, and still warm weather. But we will add in an increasing humidity - leading to the potential for stray showers during the daytime hours.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system north of us will push in some rain to the commonwealth, giving the area widespread rain through Thursday. On the back side of the rain is a cold front fueling the system forward - allowing temps to tumble back towards the lower 80s upper 70s.

Have a great Labor Day - stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen as you enjoy the sunshine!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

