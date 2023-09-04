Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Storm chances make a return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another warm evening ahead as temperatures will start out in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the overnight as it will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday starts off on a warm and muggy note with plenty of cloud cover and just peeks of sunshine. An isolated shower or storm is possible west of I-75, but most, if not all, stay dry. Another very warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cloudy but warm evening as temperatures will start out in the 80s once again. Mostly cloudy overnight with just an isolated shower or storm possible, mostly north of Lexington. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front begins to approach the area on Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms across the area. Wednesday will not see widespread activity, but it will be the greatest chance of seeing storms in the past several days. Mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Shower and storm activity will persist into the evening and overnight hours Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday, the cold front will have made its pass, and we will start to see some changes. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with more scattered showers and storms. Most activity will be east of I-75. Still seeing highs in the low to mid 80s, but humidity will drop throughout the day. A more pleasant night on Thursday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday and Saturday bring very slight chances for rain as most, if not all, will stay dry. Partly cloudy both days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s with a few places around 60.

Another reinforcing cold front comes through during the weekend and drops humidity even more. Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

