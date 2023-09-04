Everyday Kentucky
Crews in Georgetown respond to early morning garage fire

Fire crews in Georgetown responded to a fire at a detached garage early Monday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews in Georgetown responded to a fire at a detached garage early Monday morning.

The Georgetown Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews encountered heavy fire and a partial roof collapse.

They say all residents were able to make it out of their structure safely.

Fire crews say although there was a considerable amount of damage, they were able to prevent further property loss.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

