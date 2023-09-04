Crews in Georgetown respond to early morning garage fire
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews in Georgetown responded to a fire at a detached garage early Monday morning.
The Georgetown Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews encountered heavy fire and a partial roof collapse.
They say all residents were able to make it out of their structure safely.
Fire crews say although there was a considerable amount of damage, they were able to prevent further property loss.
