Crews in Georgetown respond to early morning garage fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews in Georgetown responded to a fire at a detached garage early Monday morning.

The Georgetown Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews encountered heavy fire and a partial roof collapse.

They say all residents were able to make it out of their structure safely.

Fire crews say although there was a considerable amount of damage, they were able to prevent further property loss.

