Dozens of Jimmy Buffet fans gather in Lexington to prove ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jimmy Buffet fans across the globe are mourning the loss of the iconic performer.

To members of the Bluegrass Parrothead Club in Lexington, Buffet was more than just a singer of hits like ‘Margaritaville’ or ‘Its Five O’Clock Somewhere.’”

“People love him way more than just those two songs. The party is about the people, not just Jimmy. Jimmy is just the host of the party,” said Parrothead Club member and Conch Republic bandmate Michael Thomas.

The Bluegrass Parrotheads got their start in 1998, with the goal of focusing on the laid-back lifestyle and philanthropy that Buffet promoted during his life.

“What our mantra is is to party with a purpose. So, we will have a good time, we’ll have happy hours, we’ll have regular meetings, and every month, we’ll decide that we’re gonna support a local charity,” said Bluegrass Parrothead Club President Daniel King.

The motto “party with a purpose” has led the group to conduct highway cleanups and even help to raise money for Maui relief.

On Sunday, several members gathered at Proud Mary Barbeque to celebrate Buffet and listen to some of his hits played by the band, ‘Conch Republic.’

“Jimmy was a storyteller. He not only told stories at his concerts, but he told many stories through his music, and that’s what we want to honor today; the music and the stories and the legend of Jimmy Buffet,” said Parrothead Club member and Conch Republic bandmate Theresa Thomas.

To find out more about the Bluegrass Parrothead Club, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

