Funeral arrangements announced for Ken Jones

Ken Jones
Ken Jones(WSGS)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Powell County girls basketball and volleyball coach Ken Jones died Saturday.

“Words cannot express what an impact this man made on everyone he coached. He built our program from the ground up, and we thrive because of Coach Jones. The dedication and hustle he had to make his athletes better on the court and in life is something that we will never forget. We will never measure up to the legacy Coach Jones left behind, but we will play every second on that court in his honor and hope we make him proud. We love you coach and hope your red towel is flying high tonight,” a post read on the Powell County High School Girls Basketball Facebook page.

Jones worked at Powell County Schools from 1991 through 2021.

Jones was born in Hazard. In the 1970s, he worked as a news and sports anchor and behind the camera at WKYH-TV, the old channel 57 which preceded WYMT.

He served as the coach for the Viper Hornets in the 1980s.

He died at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.

Jones was 79 years old.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Powell County High School.

Funeral services will also be at Powell County High School. The service is scheduled for Thursday, September 7, at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Jeff.

You can find his obituary here.

“We’re so saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Jones. Ken was one of a kind and it was an absolute privilege to have worked with him. He was a players first coach and a true teacher to the many players he coached over many years. He will be forever remembered and missed by our Pirate family. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on the Powell County Athletics Facebook page.

