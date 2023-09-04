Everyday Kentucky
Labor Day celebration picnic held at Masterson Station Park

Unions from around Central Kentucky came out to Masterson Station Park to celebrate the importance of unions and the benefits they bring to their members.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Unions from around Central Kentucky came out to Masterson Station Park to celebrate the importance of unions and the benefits they bring to their members.

“This is the workers’ day. This is our day to stop and thank everyone for keeping the country going,” said Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant.

With members of local unions expressing gratitude for the financial stability they can provide.

“I went to college, got out, couldn’t find a job and I joined the union and I’ve been in the union for 16 years now. I have a full pension when I retire, an annuity, full healthcare; I mean, it means a lot because if it weren’t for the unions, I don’t know where I’d be,” said Ironworkers Local 70 member Charles Conley.

Despite the COVID pandemic disrupting how many worked these past few years, unions served as a foundation for many.

“I think with COVID and all of the shutdowns and all of the management and turmoil; it brought more people to labor unions because many of us went to work right on during the pandemic. We didn’t miss paychecks, and if we did, we had resources to help the families who were affected by that,” said Bluegrass Central Labor Council President Amy Beasley.

While Mondays are typically the beginning of the work week, this Monday, workers got more than just a lunch break.

“We’re here to thank all of our workers in every union, for every unions, nonunions across the country to stop and say thank you. Take a break, this is your day,” said Brant.

We are told that within unions in Central Kentucky, spirits remain high as they continue to advocate for the rights of their members.

