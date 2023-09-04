Everyday Kentucky
Labor Day holiday is no different for firefighters

Hazard Fire Department just like any fire department does not take a day off even on holidays like Labor Day.(WYMT)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters treat holidays as just another work day and Labor Day is no different.

Hazard Fire Department Lieutenant Brandon Smith said someone always has to be there to serve the community.

“One of the traditions is working on holidays and we are here 365 days out of the year and there is always somebody manning the station,” he said. “The city of Hazard has two fire stations, where station one we have three men at all times and station two we have two.”

Labor Day is not typically that busy for firefighters but they still treat is as if it were a regular day.

“Labor Days aren’t that busy for us, not as busy as there is not a lot of road traffic out like on Thanksgiving and Christmas so it is normally just day to day for us,” he said.

Smith also added that if you have any thoughts of wanting to join the fire department then do not hesitate to contact them.

“I encourage anyone who may want to make this a career later on in life to come on down here to the fire department and talk to us so we can inform you on just what we do,” he explained.

Smith said not a lot of people take time to recognize first responders on holidays and giving a thank you can go a long way.

“If you see a first responder whether it’s a fire, police, EMS, if you see someone out during one of the holidays just thank them for their service and something a lot of people do not realize in the community is that we are always here to serve day or night,” he said.

